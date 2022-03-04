• Key West Diary
The Studios of Key West is presenting a unique peek inside “A Key West Diary” with stories of renegades, rebels and regular Joes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5. Actors will tell the tales that give this community its unmistakable flavor. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, March 9, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation which awards thousands of dollars in scholarships annually. Students interested in applying for any scholarship can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For information, call Robert Goltz at 305-294-2587.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “”When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers to help with checking the libraries weekly, plus picking up, transporting and stocking books. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.