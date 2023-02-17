The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. More than 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana at 516-457-5143.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Devotion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Garden talk
A representative of Chadwick Orchids of Richmond, Virginia, will be the speaker at the Key West Orchid Society at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, visithttp://www.keywestorchidsociety.org.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Persian Lessons” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Movies are free and open to the public.
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. All gardens are within 10 minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or visit http://www.keywestgardenclub.com
• Beach run
The Sombrero Beach Run weekend is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26. Proceeds benefit Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, a Marathon-based nonprofit organization that provides food pantry, housing assistance, emergency and relocation support. For event information and registration, visit http://www.sombrerobeachrun.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. For information, call 305-295-7501.