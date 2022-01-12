• Homeless survey
Point in Time Homeless Census will be held throughout the county beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and continuing throughout the day and night. Volunteers are needed to administer the surveys and donations are needed to fill the survival packs that are handed out to participants. Training dates are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, and at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Both meetings will be via Goto Meeting. Visit https://www.monroehomelesscoc.org/point-in-time for the survey and links to either training date. For information, call the Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care at 305-619-1976.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will present its executive director, Misha McRae, speaking on “Then & Now: The 85 Year History of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.” The program will also be recorded and available on the garden’s website. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free Show & Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758 or visit http://www.floridakeysouthernmostcarclub.com.
• Golf tournament
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a golf tournament with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. The $135 entry fee includes two red tees, two Mulligans, putting contest, snacks and beverages on the course and lunch. The event benefits the dental needs of local children. To enter, call 305-294-5232.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook Off event on Wednesday, Jan. 19. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.