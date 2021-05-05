• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the corner of Front and Ann streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 6. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Sailing fundraiser
Samuel’s House, a residential resource and support service for homeless women and families, is hosting a fundraising brunch sail on the Argo Navis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets include a two hour sail and brunch. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/LinensLooseEnds or call 305-509-1771. For information, call 305-296-0240 or visit https://samuelshouse.org.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Chorus concert
The Keys Choral is offering “Spring Sing,” a free virtual concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Advance registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Town Hall meetings
Monroe County will be hosting five live town hall meetings via Zoom to provide the public the opportunity to give feedback and input on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022. Tuesday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/97358372425; Tuesday, May 11, 3-4 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/96861676197; Wednesday, May 12, 5:30 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91232568842; Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872; and Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561. For information, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9972.