Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
• Library talk
Roberta Isleib, who writes as Lucy Burdette, will speak at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. She is the author of a Key West food critic mystery series. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org and click the ‘events’ to see upcoming speakers. For information, call 305-743-5156.
• Leadership program
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program will be held in Key West on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Materials will be supplied.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.