• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at the corner of Ann and Greene streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members through Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Speaker series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host David Schmidt at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, speaking on “The Legacy of Franklin Roosevelt’s WPA in Florida.” For tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, March 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776
• CFK student information
The College of the Florida Keys will host a virtual information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Register at http://www.edu/futurestudentevent. For information or to schedule a personal information session, email Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 9. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Ship tours
Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located at Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.