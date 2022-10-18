Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Mammograms available
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Lower Keys Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center, 5900 College Road, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with expanded hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician’s order is required, and a discounted self-pay rate is available through the month of October. For information, call 305-294-5535, extension 3308.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers adult crafting sessions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 19, no-sew ghosts and gnomes; Oct. 19, pumpkin cans; and Oct. 26, cork wall art. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Apprentice program
The College of the Florida Keys will offer a program on its Apprenticeships in Construction Technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. CFK is offering Plumbing and HVAC programs in Key West and the Upper Keys this upcoming spring semester, which begins Friday, Jan. 6. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Visit http://www. CFK.edu/apprenticeships for information and registration. To schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Call for vendors
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 115.
• ABC Kickoff Party
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness for Breast Cancer) Kickoff Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kirby’s Closet, 218 Whitehead St. The main event, the annual ABC 5K Walk/Run and 10K, will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at Higgs Beach. All proceeds go toward health screenings, including mammograms, for uninsured/underinsured Lower Keys women. For information about this event and the 5K/10K, visit http://www.fb.com/zontakw.
• MARC Pumpkin Patch
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org.