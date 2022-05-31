• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Thursday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules, The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. TSKW has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Homeowner Association meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its General Membership Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via a Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85703458735?pwd=M3ErdkFYY2NVSG5wMlo4bnh1a01LZz09. Chad Huff, Public Information Officer, for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will be the quest speaker. The meeting is open to the public.
• Fringe auditions
Fringe Theater Key West invites actors, used-to-be-actors, and wanna-be-actors to general auditions for its 2022-23 theater season. Those interested are asked to prepare a one to two minute monologue, memorized or read, and email video to info@fringetheater.org or text to 305-731-0581. Singers can add 16 bars of a song. Audition videos will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours most Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501©(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.