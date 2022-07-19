• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Hemingway poetry reading
As part of Hemingway Days, the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present the Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. There will be cake. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Hemingway lecture
In celebration of Hemingway Days 2022, longtime Hemingway scholar Ashley Oliphant at the writer’s iconic Key West years at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 21, in the Key West Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305-304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The evening is hosted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal partners. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. An array of equipment will be on display, from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.