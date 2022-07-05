• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys.Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Dr., Layton. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Library lecture
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the first images shared by the Webb Space Telescope at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Virtual happy hour
Cori Convertito, curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society, will host a virtual happy hour talk on the Spanish-American War in Key West from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The talk will introduce Florida’s involvement in the war and how Key West played a role. To register for the webinar, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.