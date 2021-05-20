• Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host speaker Lily Otero Pujol at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in an online lecture. Pujol will speak on “Pests of Concern for South Florida and the Importance of Early Detection.” To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/KWBGSMay. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 20. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21, at Flagler and Berta streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will reopen on Friday, May 21, and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in May with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21. Test your knowledge and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit Christiana’s Courage sexual abuse counseling and support at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 25. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Doggy day sail
The sailing vessel Argo Navis will host a fundraising Doggy Day Sail for the Florida Keys SPCA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. The pups will get special treats and gifts and humans will have a lunch brunch. The event is limited to 20 guests and 20 well-behaved dogs. For information and ticket purchases, visit http://www.https://sailargonavis.com/ or call 305-509-1771.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive. Sponsors and donations are needed for an online auction which will be held from Tuesday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Vendors wanted
Sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.