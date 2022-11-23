• Lighting of the Harbor Walk

The 2022 Key West Bight before Christmas Holiday Celebration will have its official lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23. Holiday music starts at 5 p.m. with the lighting at 6. The Fishing Buoy Christmas Tree at Greene and Elizabeth streets will give the best view of the festivities at the Historic Seaport. For information, visit http://www.KeyWestChristmas.org.