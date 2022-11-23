The 2022 Key West Bight before Christmas Holiday Celebration will have its official lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23. Holiday music starts at 5 p.m. with the lighting at 6. The Fishing Buoy Christmas Tree at Greene and Elizabeth streets will give the best view of the festivities at the Historic Seaport. For information, visit http://www.KeyWestChristmas.org.
• ‘Messiah’
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.
• Hurricane flag burning
The Conch Republic will celebrate the official end of the 2022 hurricane season with a flag burning ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park. Live music will start at 4 p.m. and the burning of the hurricane warning flag at 5.
• POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 , at the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a headpiece, a style of millinery. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/.
• Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation, pet owners will get a digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend with the world famous furry green grump. Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary. For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
• Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of a coral restoration facility from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tours, information and demonstrations of the restoration operation will be offered. A ticketed evening will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. For tickets and information, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the inaugural Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. There will be a good number of typewriters — both manual and electric — that can be tried out. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.