• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Dec. 4. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the first Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog. Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures of pets and/or kids with Santa will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 (cash only) photographs will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org
• Tree-trimming party
Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., will host a tree-trimming party and toy drive at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com or call 305-292-9520. Toys collected will benefit local youth groups.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.