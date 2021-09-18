• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Day of Peace
Unity of the Keys will honor the International Day of Peace with the creation of a peace sign sculpture on Higgs Beach from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. All are welcome to bring buckets, sunscreen, water and a playful attitude.
• Hero reception
Fish With a Hero will host a Heroes Welcome Reception at Islamorada Fish Company from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The community is invited to come and greet veterans that have served our country. The Heroes Welcome reception will be emceed by Dougie of Thunder Country FM100.3. Listeners can tune in at 6 p.m. for complete coverage of the event, including the chance to win a $1,000 package of Yeti products. The Islamorada Fish Company is located at 81532 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. For information, including donations and sponsorships, contact Capt. Mark Gibson at mgibson@fishwithahero.com, by calling 813-453-5322 or visit http://www.fishwithahero.com.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept.24, at the intersection of Eaton and WHitehead streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a Covid-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St. Covid-19 continues to take a toll on the community and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination will help people avoid hospitalization or even death.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14 to 17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.