• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, July 1. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to wear a mask if unvaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Fourth of July party
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a Patriot Party on July 4, starting at 4 p.m. at the Edward Knight Pier at White Street. The event will feature food and music with fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for the catered VIP dinner at http://keystix.com. All proceeds benefit the Club’s scholarship fund.
• Legion post
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 9, Truman and Fort Streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors To be considered, send stories of no more than 1000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free.