Jessica Argyle, author of “No Name Key,” will be signing copies of her sequel “Sidetrack Key” at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, call 305-295-6616 or email info@kwahs.org
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS- certified volunteers. This year, VITA will be conducting in-person tax preparation sessions. For virtual tax return preparation, Monroe County residents should call 305-563-1470. Have name, address, phone number, social security number and email address ready. VITA volunteers will be available at the following dates, times, and locations: Marathon Library, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April 5; Bernstein Park (Stock Island), from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 15 and April 5; and Gato Building (Key West), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22, March 1, March 8, March 22, March 29 and April 12.
• Library speaker
Florida Sea Grant biologist Shelly Krueger will discuss sponge restoration at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, as part of the Marathon Library’s “Coffee, Cookies & Conversation” Speaker Series. The talk is free and open to all and will be held at the library, 3490 Overseas Highway.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the VFW, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd.. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Creative lab
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.
• ABC sale
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., will hold an ABC (Attic, Boat and Closet) yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Sale items include new and used household goods, small appliances, art, linens, music supplies, jewelry, accessories, books, small furniture and more. Cash only. All proceeds will be donated to South Florida Haiti Project community assistance efforts, http://www.southfloridahaitiproject.org.