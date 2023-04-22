The Key West Public Library and Tropic Cinema will present a free screening of “Back to the Future” on Saturday, April 22, about 30 minutes after sunset in the 400 block of Eaton Street. Limited seating, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
• Havana Nights Party
A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St. Attendees can bid on silent auction and raffle prizes including a trip to Havana. Dinner seating includes traditional Cuban roast pork or vegan pasta, with rice, plantain salad, Key lime pie and rum and setups. Bar seating includes a hot roast pork sandwich or vegan pasta, with salad or chips. Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com. For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Buy a brick
The Key West Art & Historical Society has relaunched its “Buy a Brick, Leave a Legacy” campaign to raise funds for the ongoing preservation of the historic Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Taste of Key West
The 28th Taste of Key West will feature the islands’ top culinary professionals from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Truman Waterfront Park, all working to benefit A.H. of Monroe County, Inc. General admission to ‘Taste of Key West’ is free. Attendees can purchase food and beverage packages in advance at http://www.keystix.com, at a discount. New for 2023 is the ‘Taste of Key West’ VIP Pass. For $125-per-person, attendees receive entry to a VIP tent with tables and chairs for six guests and unlimited food and wine samples.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• SOS Volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Group community service options are also available. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.