• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those age 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Upper Keys: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Playa Largo Resort and Spa, 97450 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo. Moderna and J&J will be provided. Lower Keys: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Perry Hotel at 7001 Shrimp Road. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be also available at that location. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its fall season, with two concerts scheduled. Membership is open to fully vaccinated persons 16 and older. Auditions are not required and members don’t need to read music. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.