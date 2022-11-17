The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. Food, beverages and baked goods will be on sale.
• Sister Season Fundraiser
The Fabulous Fashionistas, a fashion show fundraiser for Sister Season, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature creations from local designers. For tickets, visit https://thekeywesttheater.com/e/?event=455789
• Collective book signing set
The authors of “Tortuga Triangle” will sign copies of their book from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov 19 at Grand Vin, 1107 Duval St. On hand for the signing are Reef Perkins, Andrew Daly, Dane M. Dastugue, Mac McCausland and Shirrel Rhoades. The sixth author of this ménage à cinque was the late Jim Hendrick. Not an anthology, “Tortuga Triangle” is one rambling novel, with each chapter written in round-robin style by the six authors.
• Light Up Key Largo
The event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, features festive music and caroling, an ice-skating rink, wreath contest, Santa’s workshop, vendors, food and drinks; and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. A tree lighting and related activities will be held at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center and Key Largo Cultural Center, Mile Marker 102. Parking is at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, with a shuttle provided. Visit http://www.klcpf.org or call 305-394-7530 or 904-463-0513.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Spirited” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Open House
The GLEE Key West Community Garden, 1401 Seminary St., will host a community-wide pen house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for those interested in seeing or learning about growing and harvesting healthy organic food. The gardens emphasize environmental stewardship, including rain harvesting, composting systems, water conservation, and resource management.
• Race for Inclusion
A fundraising run, walk or bike event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The College of the Florida Keys will raise funds to help provide sports training and competition, critical health services and life-changing leadership programs to Special Olympics athletes. For information and registration, visit http://www.raceforinclusion.org. CFK is located at 5901 College Road.