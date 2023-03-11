• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Auction tickets available
Tickets are now available for the Anne McKee Artists Fine Art Auction on Sunday, March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../anne-mckee-fine-art. For information about the fund, visit www.mckeefund.org.
• Movies under the stars
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will screen “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” just after sunset on Saturday, March 11. Concessions will be available inside the Tropic lobby; limited seating will be provided for the free outdoor event, but all are welcome to bring chairs or blankets.
• Gallery opening
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art, will present his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery. Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz. The artist will be present at a free reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.
• Community Orchestra
The Key West Community Orchestra will be presenting two historical and musical concerts at two Key West garden locations. “Pops Across the Decades” will feature hit tunes from the 1900s, every decade up to 1999. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, the venue will be the Key West Garden Club at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Tickets are $25, available online only at https://keywestgardenclub.com. The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be the scene of the same concert program at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are available only at the door. The price is $25; cash only. For information, visit https://www.keywest.garden.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 5 p.m.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305-294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.