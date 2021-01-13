• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Hockey skills clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Saturday, Jan. 16. Gear sales and loans will start at 10 a.m. The skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and for ages 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Car wash fundraiser
Students in Keys to be the Change will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, call Amy Harper at 305-304-9108.
• Torch campaign
Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. The event, held until Monday, Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families. Customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a donation and will receive more than $10 in coupon savings. For information about the Torch Icon Campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.
• Online art class
The Key West Art Center and Gallery will offer an online class with Priscilla Coote from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. Coote takes students to Bahia Honda State Park via video. Zoom knowledge is required. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas 305-304-1043.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.