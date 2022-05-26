• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Audition call
Key West’s Red Barn Theatre will be holding audition interviews with actors interested in working in its upcoming 2022-23 season, which will open in December. The interviews will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the Red Barn, 319 Duval St, behind the Woman’s Club.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Memorial Day Service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Islamorada Hurricane Monument, Mile Marker 81.8, Overseas Highway.
• Fringe auditions
Fringe Theater Key West invites actors, used-to-be-actors, and wanna-be-actors to general auditions for its 2022-23 theater season. Those interested are asked to prepare a one to two minute monologue, memorized or read, and email video to info@fringetheater.org or text to 305-731-0581. Singers can add 16 bars of a song. Audition videos will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.