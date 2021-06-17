• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 17. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Summer reading programs
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, beginning June 5, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12.
• Museum re-opening
The Tennessee Williams Museum will reopen on Thursday, June 17. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
• Island farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will be held on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Farm, 7000 5th St., Stock Island. Featured will be fresh produce, home made food and drink, arts crafts and jewelry. For information, visit http://www.islandfarmhoney.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25, at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Fundraiser concert
The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill. 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, June 22. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.