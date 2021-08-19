• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Legion movie
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28, 5610 College Road, will host a free showing of “News of the World” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• SPCA fundraiser
The Key West Cocktail Cruise is hosting an all-inclusive sunset cruise to benefit the animals of the Florida Keys SPCA from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. This sunset sail includes unlimited beer, wine, specialty cocktails, Jell-O shots, snacks, music and dancing. For reservations, visit https://checkout.xola.com/index.html. For information, contact Amina at Amina@fkspca.org or call 305-294-4857.
• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 featuring specialty beers. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. The family-friendly event will feature two days of lionfish hunting with teams of two to four divers, lionfish tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths from environmentally-minded vendors and live music. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.