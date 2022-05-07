• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Virtual child care classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18. To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Superhero writing workshop
Write your own superhero from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Key West Public Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. Through hands-on activities, ideas will be generated to craft superhero stories with writer Allie Qui.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com
• Connection Project reception
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a closing reception for the Connections Project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Patrons can collect art by making a $50 donation for one canvas or a $125 donation for three at the reception or online at http://www.keysarts.com. For information call 305-295-4369.
• Early Mapping of the Florida Keys
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a free presentation 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Island Community Church, 82350 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. Guest speaker Brian Schmitt will show an audio-visual presentation on historical discoveries through maps of Florida and the Florida Keys dating back to the 16th century. The presentation is open to the public. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Free concert
The Wake Forest University Chamber Choir will perform a free concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, featuring both religious and secular music. St. Paul’s is located at 401 Duval St.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org