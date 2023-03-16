The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Volunteers wanted
The 15-acre Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers who will work at trimming, weeding, installing new plants and performing general maintenance in the Garden or in the native plant nursery on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Storytime
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. The early literacy practices featured each week help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Story-time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy practices in action, to discover great books, music, and to socialize with other parents after Story-time. Expecting parents/siblings are welcomed.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.
• Buy a brick
The Key West Art & Historical Society has relaunched its ‘Buy a Brick, Leave a Legacy’ campaign to raise funds for the ongoing preservation of the historic Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305-294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.