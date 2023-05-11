In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, join Baptist Health for a game of Mental Health and Wellness Jeopardy at noon on Thursday, May 11, at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon branch, 3490 Overseas Highway. No registration needed and a library card is not needed to attend. For information, email BethR@BaptistHealth.net.
• Foster families sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Wesley House Family Services Key Largo office, 99451 Overseas Highway, Ste. 200, and will be held for eight weeks from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host John Bratton of the Department of Anthropology, University of West Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Bratton will be speaking on the Cuban Chug Conservation and Restoration Project, “Documenting Hope and Resolve.” Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Skate night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Bertha Street Skate Rink. All ages are welcome to bring skates and take part in the free community family event. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.
• VFW fishing tournament
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 will host its annual fishing tournament Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, to raise funds to aid area vets and active duty personnel. Sponsorships are available at different levels and donations of goods and services are also sought. For information, call Wayne Russano at 770-630-3570; Pete Thomas at 610-304-2392 or email vfw3911@ yahoo.com.
• Ship tours and happy hours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information and volunteer opportunities, email info@uscgcingham.org.