• Dinosaur Story Time
The Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., will offer the opportunity to dig for fossils and other dinosaur-centric activities at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Fringe Theater Outreach will host a free workshop for performers to get feedback and grow. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. event on July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held for the Special Olympics at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Studios of Key West’s rooftop venue, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://erin-nyc.ticketleap.com/sips-for-special-olympics
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host an escape room event for ages 6 to 18 on Saturday, July 23. Participants will find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 305-292-3595.
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
The City of Key West and the U.S. Coast Guard invite the community to a ceremony designating Key West as a Coast Guard City at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the USCG Cutter Ingham Museum in Truman Waterfront Park. The recognition as a Coast Guard City is an honor bestowed to communities for their outstanding support of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., hosting a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-292-3595.
