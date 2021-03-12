• Rolling Stones Tribute
Torn & Frayed, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will perform in Key West at Lost Boys Creations, 417 Southard St., on Friday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group offer acoustic interpretations of the Stones’ classics. Local guitarist Larry Baeder will accompany the group. The event is free. For information, visit http://www.tornandfrayed.info.
• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. One masked tour guide will lead a masked small group or separate individuals through the homes and provide the narration. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and spaced, masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.
• Nutrition class
The Rural Health Network, 3722 N. Roosevelt Blvd., will offer a free in-person or virtual nutrition class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. To register, email ebaker@rhnmc.org, text “Sign Me Up” to 786-649-8448 or call 305-517-6613 extension 321.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present author Rita Troxel in conversation with sculptor John Martini via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15. The lectures are free and registration is required to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at the corner of Simonton and South streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant Sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m.to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children ages 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for more information.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.