• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. A virtual information session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The meeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865473381 or dial in by phone at 866- 899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 865-473-381. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Painting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a fundraiser “Paint & Sip” workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, June 11, on Lazy Way Lane near the Schooner Wharf Bar, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Wine & food tasting fundraiser
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography, 1102 White St., will host a wine and food tasting fundraiser for Williams Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Williams Hall’s mission is “Inspiring Faith, Empowering Teens to Unleash their Potential and Enriching the Lives of Older Adults.” Tickets are $25 and available at https://gmail.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7fad8c4ff19e0b9bd 10b4ec5a&id=8086a97e4e &e=af82b51cb2.
• Island farmer’s market
A farmer’s market will be held on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Farm, 7000 5th St., Stock Island. Featured will be fresh produce, homemade food and drink, arts crafts and jewelry. For information, visit http://www.islandfarmhoney.com.
• Foster Parents wanted
Wesley House is looking for foster parents to provide safe and stable homes for teens and for sibling groups of all ages. In-person training classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks, beginning Thursday, June 17, in Key Largo and in Key West beginning Tuesday, June 29. For information, contact Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.