• Fish Fiesta
A benefit dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina, 79851 Overseas Highway in Islamorada, to aid Blue Water Surrender’s children’s home in Guatemala. For tickets, visit http://www.bluewatersurrender.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Eco-Discovery Center re-opening
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Eco-Discovery Center, 35 Quay Road, will re-open on Saturday, April 15, with a free “Community Day’’ celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with games and hands-on activities for children and families and tours of the re-imagined visitor center and exhibits.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will hold its monthly native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “A Man Called Otto” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Documentary screening
Keys to Be the Change will host a screening of a documentary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Erin Gruwell, teacher and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation, will discuss the film which sheds light on the lives of youth growing up in the world today.
• Fundraiser
Reef Relief has partnered with the Sunset Social Drinking Club in a fundraiser event from 4:20 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 420 Key West Fest at Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St. Food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. For information, email reefrelief@gmail.com.
• Earth Day cleanup
A cleanup of Stock Island will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, starting at Bernstein Park, 6751 Fifth St. Grabbers, buckets, gloves and trash bags supplied. For information, call Jo Anne at 917-680-2079.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, contact Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.