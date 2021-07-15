• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. An online Zoom application workshop will be offered at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19. RSVP to director@keysarts.com. The online application and workshop information is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide. The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the United States Military and up to five family members. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022, and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.