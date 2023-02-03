The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.5. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Book sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.4, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
• Montessori gala
May Sands Montessori School will hold a fundraising Roaring ‘20s Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Key West Woman’s Club, 319 Duval St. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/gala. General admission tickets are $80; VIP tickets are $125. 1920s attire is encouraged, but not required.
• Elizabeth Bishop celebration
A party to honor poet Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with poetry and prose readings for the U.S. Poet Laureate. The Garden gate opens at 4:45 pm; social distancing; masks, sweaters, and umbrellas are recommended and seating is limited. There is no charge, donations are welcomed. For information, call 518-423-8663 or email malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Feb. 5. For information, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/coupons-promotions
• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala. to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Crooks Annual Second Line will march up Duval Street. Benefiting the Bahama Village Music Program, the event celebrates the lives of those on the island who were loved and lost. The event will begin at noon at Hog’s Breath Saloon, 400 Front St. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. from the Hog’s Breath up Duval to the Green Parrot at Whitehead and Southard. To join the festivities, volunteer or donate, or obtain more information by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com or the Facebook page, The Crooks Annual Second Line, by emailing crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or by calling 305-504-7664.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Feb. 5. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.