• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17.Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Earth Day raffle
The Key West Wildlife Center, Inc. is holding a raffle fundraiser featuring photographs donated by Bill Klipp, Mark Hedden and Alan Maltz. Tickets available at http://www. keywestwildlifecenter.org or at the center, 1801 White St., through noon on Thursday, April 22. Tickets are $10 each or $20 for three. Drawing will be held live on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Plant clinics
The UF/IFAS, Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers, will be offering a series of plant clinics via zoom and in-person, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions. The virtual plant clinics will include a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of each event. Virtual classes: Tuesday, April 27, Pests of ficus; and Tuesday, May 11, Landscape hurricane preparedness. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. via Zoom. In-person classes: Saturday, April 17, Home Depot, Marathon, 4555 Overseas Highway and Key West Botanical Garden, 5310 College Road; Wednesday, April 21, Garden Club of the Upper Keys, 94040 Overseas Highway, Tavernier; and Thursday, April 22, Island Home Nursery, 88720 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call 305-292-4501 to register.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Libraries reopen
The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Highway, will reopen for in-person visits three days a week starting Monday, April 19. The branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch, 81830 Overseas Highway, is also open three days a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call your local branch or follow on social media.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View with reservations required. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.