• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. William Irwin will give a presentation on “RV Gardens — Growing Edibles on the Road.” The meeting is free and open to the public. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. For information, visit http://www.keywestgardenclub.com.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Feb.9, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick & the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Marine scholarship
United Way of Collier and the Keys (UWCK) is offering a Marine Science Educational Advancement Scholarship for Monroe County residents pursuing marine science related studies. Applicants may apply for scholarships to support marine science related certificates as well as associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees at state colleges and universities engaged in Florida Keys reef restoration efforts. The application period ends Tuesday, Feb. 15, For eligibility requirements and information about the scholarship and a link to the application can be found at https://www.KeysUnitedWay.org/MSEAS.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.