• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Southard and Whitehead streets. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Spooky Saturdays
Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season by hosting movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 E. Roosevelt Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “The Witches” will be featured on Oct. 23. Movie goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online at http://tropiccinema.com; if purchasing tickets at the door, note that day-of sales are cash only.
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at 471 Overseas Highway, Suite 102 or by mail at P.O. Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org
• Free sailing classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. For information call Ben, 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.