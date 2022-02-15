• Authors’ talks
Mystery authors Lucy Burdette and Barbara Ross will discuss their latest novels at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue. Additional strolls featuring other grave sites will take place on Saturday, March 19.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host a tour of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.