• Kids Come First
Unwrapped toys are being sought for the Cheryl Cates Kids Come First toy drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Key Lum, 1114 Duval St. Donations will be matched by the Caleb and Calder Awesome Foundation.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Music program
Music Room students will perform in “A Musical Winter Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The free program will be directed by Robin Kaplan, the young musicians will be accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. Contributions are asked for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative and gifts are requested for children in need.
• Silent auction
Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the items to be offered.
• Concert for Children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The concert will feature local classical guitarist, Mateo Jampol. Following the concert, a craft project will be set up where children can create their own holiday ornament. The cost will be $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Shoelaces,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at 750 United St. The film tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son whom he abandoned as a young boy. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Pump out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Holiday burlesque
The Key West Burlesque will present “The Sugar Rum Cherry: A Burlesque Nutcracker” at the Key West Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The Key West Theater is located at 512 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.