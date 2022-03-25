• Car wash
The Key West High School’s Thespian Society will hold a fundraising car wash at KWHS, 2100 Flagler Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The cost is $10 per vehicle and funds will be used to stage a theatrical production.
• Plogging
Joggers will meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 25, on Mallory Docks. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3776.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Dog” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Martina Thurmond Scholarship
Zonta Club of Key West is accepting applications for the Martina Thurmond Ongoing Education Scholarship, designed to help a woman advance in her current career or change careers. Eligible applicants must be a female age 30 or older, be a resident of the Lower Keys, be a new or enrolled student at Florida Keys Community College and participate in a Zonta event. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Monday, March 28. To apply, visit http://www.zontakeywest.com and click on scholarships tab.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Call to artists
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is accepting applications from artists to become juried exhibiting members through Wednesday, March 30. For information and application, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched and can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.