• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at Bayview Park near the bandstand at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Those attending are asked to bring a chair and to wear a mask if unvaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• VBS
Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1311 5th St., is holding Vacation Bible School Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, for students who have completed K through 12th grade. For information, visit http://www.fsbckw.org.
• Pride Street Fair
Vendor space is available for the 2021 Key West Pride Street Fair, which will be held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. For registration and information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride, or call Sean at 305-731-3385.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts is sponsoring a 24-foot mural with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit at Key West Art Center, 301 Front St., until Monday, June 7. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Wine & food tasting fundraiser
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography, 1102 White St., will host a wine and food tasting fundraiser for Williams Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Tickets are $25 and available at https://gmail.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7fad8c4ff19e0b9bd 10b4ec5a&id=8086a97e4e &e=af82b51cb2.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com
• Fundraiser concert
The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill. 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.