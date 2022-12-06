• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.8, in Bayview Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/.
• Jubilee celebration
To mark its golden jubilee, the Friends of the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., are hosting a bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The “Key West Library 2.0, Past, Present and Future,” will include backstage tours of the cutting-edge technology, the Florida History Room, and the Palm Garden, along with a peek into the library’s intriguing history. The community are welcome to join the party, eat celebratory cake and throw back refreshments.
• Wildlife lecture
Photographer, writer and semi-professional birdwatcher Mark Heddon will be the speaker at the Florida Keys Wildlife Society meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Refuge Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. The event is free and open to the public.
• Santa pics
Santa will be at the American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 for pet or kids pictures from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 . A donation of a new, unwrapped toy is requested. Brownies, cookies and other treats will be available. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Christmas at the Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will host a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Children can meet Santa and receive a gift. There will be a craft table, live local musicians and visits with the animals. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Holiday Concert & Bazaar
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings will show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Auction prizes sought
Fun, functional or fabulous auction prizes are needed for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, Saturday, Dec. 17. To donate, contact Billy Davis, 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.