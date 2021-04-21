• Plant clinics
The UF/IFAS, Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers, will be offering a series of plant clinics via zoom and in-person, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions. The virtual plant clinics will include a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of each event. Virtual classes: Tuesday, April 27, Pests of ficus; and Tuesday, May 11, Landscape hurricane preparedness. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. via Zoom. In-person classes: Wednesday, April 21, Garden Club of the Upper Keys, 94040 Overseas Highway, Tavernier; and Thursday, April 22, Island Home Nursery, 88720 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call 305-292-4501 to register.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at the corner of Margaret and Caroline streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Earth Day raffle
The Key West Wildlife Center, Inc. is holding a raffle fundraiser featuring donated photographs. Tickets available at http://www. keywestwildlifecenter.org or at the center, 1801 White St., through noon on Thursday, April 22. Tickets are $10 each or $20 for three. Drawing will be held live on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. The easy paddle along the mangrove shoreline will allow for a view of the full moon rise over No Name Key. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.
• Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Grant writing workshop
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is hosting a free online Grant Writing Success Workshop for all Keys nonprofits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Participants will learn about CFFK’s online grant application. For information and Zoom workshop link visit http://www.cffk.org.
• Summer camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.