• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a reception to celebrate the opening of “Key West 200” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. This major exhibition commemorates the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 1.
• Book Sale
The Big Pine Key Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, in front of the library in the Winn Dixie shopping Center, 213 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key.
• Cemetery stroll
A stroll through the historic Key West City Cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present New York Times bestselling author S.A. Cosby at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, via Zoom. Cosby is the author of “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland.” Register to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Flag football speaker
The International Women’s Flag Football Association will host a “Women Speaker Series” from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The speakers are international flag football players who will discuss being a woman in their respective countries. Free and open to the public.
• Cocktail Competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) will benefit from a cocktail contest with Pilar Rum and an auction featuring unique food experiences from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For reservations, visit https://marchouse.org/masterchefsclassic. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com.