• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis for all KEYS customers, who will have their choice of two free native shade trees while supplies last. A complete listing of available trees is available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, April 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Kids’ concert
Robin Kaplan’s Music Room will present its annual Kids Helping Kids Concert “Songs in the Spotlight” at the Key West Theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The community’s young musicians will sing and perform accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. The free program will include a celebration of songs from Broadway and motion pictures and will raise money to support the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, The Key West Theater is at 512 Eaton St. For information, call 305-304-6960.
• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged; make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• Superhero writing workshop
Write your own superhero from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Key West Public Library Auditorium, 700 Fleming St. Action, mystery, friendship, villains, romance-who doesn’t love a good superhero story? Through hands-on activities, ideas will be generated to craft superhero stories with writer Allie Qui.