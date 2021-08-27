• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
•Casting call
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host a re-imagined production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and will hold an open call for actors from 5:30 to 7:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show will be cast without gender, age or ethnic boundaries. Actors should bring a short comic monologue, contemporary or classic, one great joke, and a love of Shakespeare. Competitive compensation will be offered for workshops, rehearsals and performances. For audition and rehearsal information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Financial donations allow the program to provide basic supplies, educational devices and other tools necessary. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
•Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.
• Special Olympic yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at that location.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.