• Film festival
The Key West Chapter of NOW continues its Women’s Film Festival with“The Beaches of Agnes,” the whimsical self-portrait of Agnes Varda, the renowned director and a leading light of the French New Wave at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Tickets for the film are available at the door or at http://www.tropiccinema.org. Covid protection policy requires attendees to show a negative PCR done within 72 hours or a completed vaccination document, and to wear masks.
• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, mentally or physically. Clothing and linens will be collected for St. Peter’s Thrift Shop, tennis shoes will be collected for MARC House and non-perishable food items for Bahama Village Food Pantry. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org.
• Dual enrollment event
The College of the Florida Keys will hold a virtual event for Monroe County high school students and their parents/ guardians to learn more about its Dual Enrollment opportunities at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. Through the program, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits. For information, contact Nicole Gerrard at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host Mark Hedden, writer, photographer and semi professional bird watcher at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, speaking on birds unlikely to be seen outside the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Sales benefit
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC, contact Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West City Cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Marathon volunteers wanted
Volunteer tutors are needed in Marathon for the Literacy Volunteers English As A Second Language (ESL) program. For information, call or text Maria Triana at 305-393-6064.