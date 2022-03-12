• Artist studio tours
The Studios of Key West are offering tours of the creative corners and hidden art spaces of Old Town from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Advance tickets are available at http://www.tskw.org. Tickets will also be available at 813 Emma St. or 1616 Catherine St. on the day of the tour.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Skate night
Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free family skate night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. No rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, mentally or physically. Clothing and linens will be collected for St. Peter’s Thrift Shop, tennis shoes will be collected for MARC House and non-perishable food items for Bahama Village Food Pantry. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org.
• Space talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Key West Library Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Dual enrollment event
The College of the Florida Keys will hold a virtual event for Monroe County high school students and their parents/guardians to learn more about its Dual Enrollment opportunities at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. Through the program, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits. For information, contact Nicole Gerrard at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.
• Plogging
Joggers will meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 18, on Lazy Way Lane. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3776.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host Mark Hedden, writer, photographer and semi-professional bird watcher at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, speaking on birds unlikely to be seen outside the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.