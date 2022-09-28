Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Mallory Square improvement
The City of Key West is seeking input into realizing the full potential of Mallory Square, the city’s most iconic public square. A collaborative master planning process will take place until May to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development. To join the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.