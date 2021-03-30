• League speaker
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host guest speaker Key West Mayor Teri Johnston at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The title of the Mayor’s presentation will be “Key West Forward.” To register in advance, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf-CuqDIuEt0 jLtXHed6SN5eeJ1y882XO. For information, contact Kathryn Norris at 305-587-1964 or LowerKeyslwv@gmail.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyslwv.org.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at the corner of Atlantic and Reynolds streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for specific creative project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance and literary Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the available grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 1. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Easter bunny photos
The Key West Preschool Co-op will offer photos with the Easter bunny from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Island Farm Honey on the corner of 5th Street and 12th Avenue on Stock Island. There is a suggested donation. To sign up for a time slot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044DAFA62EA7FA7-photos.
• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Items up for bid include art, jewelry and sports equipment, and adventure and travel packages. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, April 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Author talk
The Monroe County Library System will present authors Charles D. Morgan and Jacque Hillmana discussing their historical novel “Captain of the Tides: Gunner Morgan”.at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. For information and to register for the event, visit http://www.www.KeysLibraries.org or contact your local branch. The program is free and open to the public.