• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Library guest speaker
Farmer Jeanne Selander of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will visit the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., at noon on Saturday, July 2, with animal friends. Arts and crafts will be offered as well.
• Reef Relief fundraiser
Shots and Giggle Bar, 201 Ann St., will host a fundraiser for Reef Relief from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The mermaids of Belly Dance Key West will perform. Costumes are encouraged, and maritime fun will be offered.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Dr., Layton. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, visit 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd. or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.